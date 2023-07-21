USMNT star Yunus Musah included in Valencia’s pre-season tour squad with AC Milan transfer yet to be agreed

Peter McVitie
Yunus Musah Valencia 2022-23Getty
Yunus Musah will travel with the Valencia squad for their pre-season tour of Switzerland despite reports he wants to join AC Milan.

  • Musah agreed AC Milan transfer
  • Clubs yet to strike deal over fee
  • USMNT star named in pre-season squad

WHAT HAPPENED? Valencia announced the list of players who will compete in their pre-season tour and Musah has been included. His admission to the squad comes despite reports the United States international has already agreed to join Milan this summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although the 20-year-old has a personal agreement with the Serie A side, the two clubs are yet to reach an agreement over a transfer fee. According to Relevo, Milan are offering around €20 million (£17m/$22m) including bonuses, whereas Valencia are pushing for a figure closer to €25m (£22m/$28m).

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Yunus Musah Valencia 2022-23Getty ImagesYunus Musah USMNT clap World Cup 2022Getty ImagesYunus Musah Christian Pulisic USMNT 2022Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MUSAH? The USMNT star will travel on tour with Valencia but he will hope to soon unite with fellow international team-mate Christian Pulisic by completing a transfer to Milan.

