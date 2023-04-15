USMNT star Gio Reyna proves Borussia Dortmund must play him more with late goal in crazy 3-3 draw vs Stuttgart

Dan Bernstein
|
Gio Reyna celebrate 2022-23Getty Images
Gio Reyna scored a crucial stoppage time goal for Borussia Dortmund in a 3-3 draw against Stuttgart on Saturday.

  • Reyna benched again
  • Dortmund down a goal late
  • American scores dramatic goal as sub

WHAT HAPPENED? United States men's national team star Reyna gathered a rebound in the box and cooly rolled a shot past the goalkeeper to give Dortmund a 3-2 lead in stoppage time, only for his team to throw away the victory by conceding before the final whistle.

Reyna has perplexingly been unable to break into the first-team despite providing a consistent punch off the bench in crucial situations.

AND WHAT'S MORE: He celebrated with his go-to fingers-in-ears celebration - a sly gesture against a whirlwind of criticism in the past six months.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Reyna has now scored four goals, all as a substitute, since January 22. He's avoided the muscular injuries that had previously plagued him, and outside of a brief illness, has been out of the XI mostly for tactical reasons rather than fitness concerns.

Dortmund's inability to hold onto their late lead wasted a chance to move level with Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga table. Bayern drew 1-1 against Hoffenheim on Saturday.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Gio Reyna scores Dortmund Stuttgart 2022-23Getty ImagesGio Reyna celebrate Dortmund StuttgartGetty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR REYNA? The winger could start against Eintracht Frankfurt next Saturday if his latest goal has convinced manager Edin Terzic to finally give him a larger role.

