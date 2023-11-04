USMNT stars Malik Tillman and Ricardo Pepi both score as PSV put six past Heracles in Eredivisie demolition

- Tillman scores for PSV
- Pepi with goal and assist
- PSV build momentum ahead of Champions League
TELL ME MORE: Tillman's goal was the third in the rout, coming in the 65th minute. Luuk de Jong and Jerdy Schouten had scored before him, giving PSV a 2-0 advantage heading into half-time, but Tillman's finish put the game to bed 20 minutes into the second half. Pepi, meanwhile got a goal and an assist, teeing up Andre Ramalho Silva in the 69th minute before getting a goal of his own in the 90th.
THE BIG PICTURE: The goal was Pepi's fourth of the season and third in the Eredivisie, as the American largely remains a backup to De Jong. Tillman, meanwhile, has had a more consistent role, and has now scored four times in league play for the Dutch giants.
WHAT NEXT PSV: PSV will hope to use the momentum generated by this lopsided win as they head toward the Champions League, where they'll host Lens on Wednesday needing a result to keep hopes of progression alive.
MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐⭐