'Christian Pulisic gives everything he has' - USMNT star praised for confidence and humility after spectacular performance against Grenada

WHAT HAPPENED? Pulisic contributed to all four of the USMNT's first half goals in the 7-1 win before scoring one of his own in the second half. It was a standout performance from the Chelsea star, who routinely terrorized an overmatched Grenada defense in his first national team appearance since the World Cup.

Pulisic was quick to downplay his own contribution postgame, reiterating that it's his job to create goals, but McKennie and Hudson said they were glad to see the Chelsea star back playing with a bit of confidence and excitement in a USMNT shirt.

WHAT THEY SAID: "To be completely honest, it's what I expected," McKennie said of Pulisic's game. "For him to be able to do it consistently and be back in that zone, it always helps the team out in the best way because he's one of the players on the team that that can create things and can make things happen. Just to see him having fun and just playing his game and with the confidence that he has, it's amazing, so hopefully we can look forward to many more like that."

"He's someone that I can assure you is just an absolutely great character and is inspiring to the rest of the group, and I think we saw that in his performance tonight," added Hudson. "I can't remember the amount of times he put his body on the line. He's such a good player, playing at a big club, has a huge value on him, and we go to places like this and he has no problem just giving absolutely everything he has. He is an inspiration for the rest of the group, for sure."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pulisic's big games comes as the winger continues to work his way back to full fitness, having missed two months of action after suffering an injury in January. He only recently returned to the pitch with Chelsea, but showed no signs of rust against an overmatched Grenada.

WHAT NEXT FOR USMNT? The U.S. will host El Salvador in Orlando on Monday knowing that a draw will be enough to take them into the next round of the Nations League.