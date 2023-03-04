'I wouldn't want to face the USMNT!' - Liverpool academy star Keyrol Figueroa explains why he chose Americans over Honduras

Liverpool starlet Keyrol Figueroa admits he "wouldn't be happy" facing the USMNT, who he chose to represent over represent over his father's Honduras.

Son of Honduras legend Maynor Figueroa

Already represented USMNT at U-17 level

Joked he wouldn't want to face Americans

WHAT HAPPENED? The teenage striker is the son of former Wigan Athletic star Maynor Figueroa, who retired a Honduras legend having made a staggering 181 appearances for La H. Keyrol, on the other hand, has elected a different international career path entirely, and joked that he'd rather be a part of the USMNT's "very special group" than play against them.

WHAT THEY SAID: “This team has coaches and players from all over,” Figueroa told Soccer America. “So the fact that we adapted and played as a team, as a unit, we should be proud of ourselves for that. We are a very special group. It's something that people should be looking forward to in the future. I'm happy to be on this team because I wouldn't be happy to be playing against this team, to be honest! I believe in every single one of them, every single player that our coaches bring in is a talent - a different talent, a different piece of the puzzle. I couldn't be prouder. I'm just happy that I'm on their side.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Figueroa - who arrived at Liverpool as an Under-14 player - already has 10 caps for the USMNT's under-17 side. The center forward scored an impressive seven goals in seven matches in the CONCACAF U-17 Championship this year, helping his team reach the final before losing 3-1 to Mexico. His efforts have also helped the USMNT qualify for the U-17 World Cup in Peru.

WHAT NEXT FOR FIGUEROA? Unlike Alejandro Zendejas, who is yet to choose between the USMNT or Mexico, Figueroa's choice of allegiance will be a boost to the USMNT, whose U-17 World Cup campaign gets underway in November.