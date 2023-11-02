'Many people don't know how good he is' - USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter praises Malik Tillman and PSV team-mates Sergino Dest and Ricardo Pepi

USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter is absolutely thrilled with the performances of his PSV trio, after watching them beat Ajax 5-2 most recently.

Berhalter praises USMNT trio at PSV

Says Tillman is "undiscovered talent"

Says Pepi will score "25 goals a year"

WHAT HAPPENED? After attending PSV's thrashing of Ajax on the weekend, the USMNT boss had some kind words to say about his trio of players at the Dutch club, singling out attacking midfielder Malik Tillman as an "undiscovered talent."

WHAT THEY SAID: “I think it is good for these three boys to be at PSV,” Berhalter told De Telegraaf. “They have each other, they are at a good club and play the Champions League.

“They are still young and at an age where you are still developing. I'm happy with it. I know that Earnie (Earnie Stewart, Ex-USMNT GM, current Director of Football at PSV) does not get American players because they are Americans, but because they are the right players.”

AND WHAT'S MORE: On Pepi, the USMNT boss realistically said it's tough for him to find a starting role at the club because forward Luuk De Jong "always scores," but asks for Pepi to be "patient."

"Rico has to be patient, he is still very young. I also said that to Rico personally: 'Try to learn from him. How he attacks the ball in the box. That is Luuk's great strength.'”

Berhalter added: “He is a player who can go either way. He can become a striker who will score 25 goals a year for the next 10 years. Or not. But it's a risk worth taking.”

Tillman, who PSV brought in from German giants Bayern Munich, has broken out as a top performer with the Dutch side. “Many people do not yet realize how good Tillman is, but we have already seen that in the national team."

The 50-year-old coach lastly praised his full-back, Sergino Dest, who has also broken into the starting lineup for PSV after moving from La Liga giants Barcelona to the Dutch side this offseason. “Sergino is still very young, but has already played for the biggest clubs in the world. He is a top performer in the Dutch competition."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSV are top the Eredivisie table this season with 30 points, now five points clear of second place AZ Alkmaar. Tillman and Pepi have both added three goals for the Dutch side this campaign, while Dest has locked down the defense with four clean-sheets this campaign.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSV? The Dutch side clash against Heracles on Saturday, with all three USMNT players in contention to start the match.