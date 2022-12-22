USMNT rises in FIFA rankings after World Cup run - and now stands above Germany, Uruguay and Denmark

FIFA's latest world rankings put the United States men's national team in 13th place, three places higher than before the World Cup.

  • USMNT ranked 16th before World Cup
  • Up three places to 13th, above Germany
  • Highest CONCACAF nation

WHAT HAPPENED? The latest update to the world rankings, released earlier this Thursday, placed the USMNT above the likes of Germany (14th), Uruguay (16th) and Denmark (18th). Gregg Berhalter's side gained 25 points by reaching the World Cup last 16 before defeat to the Netherlands, putting the team within two points of 12th-placed Switzerland and making it the highest placed CONCACAF nation.

Below is a rank of FIFA's top twenty teams:

RankTeamFederation
1BrazilCONMEBOL
2ArgentinaCONMEBOL
3FranceUEFA
4BelgiumUEFA
5EnglandUEFA
6NetherlandsUEFA
7CroatiaUEFA
8ItalyUEFA
9PortugalUEFA
10SpainUEFA
11MoroccoCAF
12SwitzerlandUEFA
13United StatesCONCACAF
14GermanyUEFA
15MexicoCONCACAF
16Uruguay CONMEBOL
17ColombiaCONMEBOL
18DenmarkUEFA
19SenegalCAF
20JapanAFC

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Compared to fellow CONCACAF nations, the USMNT was the only member of the federation to rise in the FIFA rankings, with Mexico (15th), Costa Rica (32nd) and Canada (53rd) all bowing out at the group stages of the tournament. Big movers from other federations include Morocco (up 11 places to 11th) and Croatia (up five places to 7th).

IN THREE PHOTOS:

USMNT World Cup 2022Getty ImagesWeston McKennie Weston McKennieGetty ImagesChristian Pulisic Weston McKennieGetty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR THE USMNT? Berhalter's side takes on Serbia (29th) and Colombia (17th) in its first matches after the World Cup, both of which will take place in Los Angeles in January.

