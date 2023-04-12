Sergino Dest, Joshua Wynder and Brandon Vazquez headline USMNT squad to face Mexico in Continental Clasico

Sergino Dest headlines the U.S. men's national team squad to face Mexico in an upcoming match in Glendale, Arizona.

Zendejas headlines USMNT squad

U.S. set to face Mexico in Continental Clasico

Game falls outside of international break, so no European-based stars

WHAT HAPPENED? The U.S. is set to host Mexico for the first annual Continental Clasico, a new friendly series that will see a major North or South American rival play in the States.

Headlining the squad is Sergino Dest, who has been released by Milan to join up with the USMNT squad. He's joined by the likes of Louisville City starlet Joshua Wynder, Atlanta United rising star Caleb Wiley and FC Cincinnati goalscorer Brandon Vazquez, while the team also featured World Cup veterans Walker Zimmerman, Aaron Long, Sean Johnson, Kellyn Acosta, DeAndre Yedlin, Cristian Roldan, Jesus Ferreira and Jordan Morris.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The match will be played without many of the USMNT's heavy hitters, as it falls outside of an international break. As a result, names like Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna and Weston McKennie are unavailable as Hudson leans on a largely-domestic-based squad.

Dest, meanwhile, was released by Milan as the defender has fallen out of the picture while on loan with the Serie A squad.

THE SQUAD IN FULL:

GOALKEEPERS: Drake Callender (Inter Miami), Roman Celentano (FC Cincinnati), Sean Johnson (Toronto FC)

DEFENDERS: Sergiño Dest (AC Milan/), Aaron Long (LAFC), Julian Gressel (Vancouver Whitecaps), Matt Miazga (FC Cincinnati), Shaq Moore (Nashville SC), Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United), Joshua Wynder (Louisville City), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

MIDFIELDERS: Kellyn Acosta (LAFC), Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), James Sands (New York City FC), Alan Soñora (FC Juárez), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes)

FORWARDS: Paul Arriola (FC Dallas), Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Brandon Vazquez (FC Cincinnati)

WHAT NEXT FOR USMNT? After the Continental Clasico, the U.S. will look ahead towards another clash with Mexico this summer as they'll face El Tri in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals in June.