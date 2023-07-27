USMNT star Christian Pulisic warned Serie A is ‘more difficult’ than the Premier League as Fikayo Tomori welcomes ex-Chelsea team-mate to AC Milan

Christian Pulisic has been warned that Serie A is “more difficult” than the Premier League, with the USMNT star taking on a new challenge at AC Milan.

American forward severed ties with the Blues

Now on the books at San Siro

Rossoneri happy with their transfer business

WHAT HAPPENED? The talented 24-year-old forward has, after four years on the books at Chelsea, completed a summer transfer to San Siro. He has been reunited with former Blues colleague Fikayo Tomori in Italy, with the pair having decided that life in Milan will offer them more opportunities than that in west London. Pulisic has made a positive start to his spell with the Rossoneri, as he delivers plenty of assists in pre-season, but the United States international has been told that Serie A promises to present tests that he has never faced before.

WHAT THEY SAID: Tomori has told Sky Sport Italia of welcoming Pulisic to Milan and what lies in store for him: “We’ve known each other since Chelsea and we’ve talked a lot. I’ve told him that Serie A is really difficult. Tactically and in terms of details, it is more difficult [than the Premier League]. He is feeling well with the team and hopefully, we can have a great season together.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pulisic is one of seven new recruits to have been snapped up by Milan this summer – as they continue to be linked with his international colleagues Yunus Musah and Folarin Balogun – and Tomori believes that the 2021-22 Serie A champions are well placed to challenge for major honours in the upcoming campaign. The 25-year-old defender added: “We feel on the pitch that we have a strong team. We want to win again because we didn’t do what we wanted last season. Now, also thanks to new players, we are strong and keep improving. We are Milan and we want to win. We didn’t do it last season but we want to do it this year,” he continued. We have new players and I think we can win. We are aware of our qualities.”

IN ONE PHOTO:

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Milan will be in pre-season action against domestic rivals Juventus on Thursday, as part of their summer tour of the United States, before then facing La Liga giants Barcelona next Tuesday.