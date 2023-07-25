USMNT captain Tyler Adams posts promising update on Instagram following news that Leeds star has suffered injury blow

United States star Tyler Adams has shared an encouraging update despite news that he suffered a an injury setback this week.

WHAT HAPPENED? Leeds manager Daniel Farke revealed this week that the midfielder is expected to be out of action until September as he continues to recover from a hamstring issue.

However, Adams seems confident about his rehabilitation as he shared a video on Instagram of him training on his own with the message: "Back soon".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 24-year-old's fitness issues may hinder his transfer hopes this summer. He has been linked with a move away from Elland Road after Leeds were relegated from the Premier League last season. West Ham are the latest club said to have put in a bid for Adams, while Brighton and Aston Villa are also said to be interested.

WHAT NEXT FOR ADAMS? The USMNT star will continue his recovery as he and Leeds prepare for the new season.