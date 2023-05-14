USMNT star Cameron Carter-Vickers delivers injury recovery update after undergoing knee surgery at Celtic

United States international Cameron Carter-Vickers has delivered a positive injury recovery update after undergoing knee surgery at Celtic.

Defender forced under the knife

Out of action for club and country

Working his way towards fitness

WHAT HAPPENED? The 25-year-old centre-half was forced under the knife shortly after a Scottish Cup semi-final victory for the Hoops over Old Firm rivals Rangers in late April. His 2022-23 campaign was brought to a close at that point, with a lengthy rehabilitation programme mapped out in front of him. Carter-Vickers is, however, making early progress in his bid to return to full fitness in time to figure prominently for club and country next term.

WHAT THEY SAID: The USMNT star has told CBS: “The knee is as good as it can be, I got surgery last week. I’m just rehabbing from that and it’s still early days so it’s hard to put a timeline on it at the moment. But I’m positive about it and I’m sure I’ll be back as soon as possible.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Carter-Vickers took in 39 appearances for Celtic across all competitions before seeing his season cut short, with more silverware collected in Glasgow during his first campaign since completing a permanent transfer from Tottenham.

WHAT NEXT? Carter-Vickers did figure for the United States at the 2022 World Cup, with his collection of senior caps taken to 12, and he will be eager to cement a standing within those ranks heading towards the 2026 finals on home soil – despite being disappointed to sit out Nations League and Gold Cup action this summer.