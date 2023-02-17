USMNT starlet Cade Cowell attracting interest from across Europe as Milan and Juventus eye up summer move for San Jose Earthquakes forward

San Jose Earthquakes and USMNT forward Cade Cowell is attracting interest from European giants Juventus and Milan ahead of a possible summer move.

Earthquakes starlet attracting significant interest

German giants Bayern interested

Milan or Juventus are likeliest destination

WHAT HAPPENED? Cowell is attracting interest from across Europe, with heavyweights Bayern Munich and Premier League surprise package Newcastle said to be interested in the San Jose Earthquakes 19-year-old attacker. However, Italian teams Juventus and Milan currently stand as front runners to land the youngster according to 90min.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Any deal for the forward will be a struggle, though, after he recently signed a two year contract extension until 2025, with an option for 2026. Cowell has nine goals and 12 assists for the Earthquakes since his debut in 2020.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Despite turning out for the USMNT in a friendly previously, he is still eligible to play for Mexico due to historic family ties. Despite featuring for the senior side, he would not have to apply for FIFA's One Time Switch as it was in an unofficial friendly, but his allegiance could be finalised come March.

WHAT NEXT FOR COWELL? The Earthquakes face New York Red Bulls in one final friendly before MLS begins its regular season where they kick off against Atalanta United.