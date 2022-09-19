USMNT's Aaronson on Leeds chant: I want to be a legend at the club

Brenden Aaronson said he hopes to become a legend at Leeds United after a hot start to life with the club.

Aaronson enjoying great form at Leeds

Been recognized by supporter chant

USMNT head into two final pre-World Cup friendlies

WHAT HAPPENED? Aaronson joined Leeds this summer from RB Salzburg and has been an immediate hit, having helped lead his side to a win over Chelsea after pouncing on a mistake from Edouard Mendy. He has since been recognized with a song to the tune of Estelle's American Boy.

WHAT THEY SAID: "They see how much I work and how much I'm willing to work for the team," Aaronson said when asked about the fan reception. "I'll always give 110 percent and I think that they like that. That's the kind of team we have. So that's also amazing to see.

"I'm really grateful to be at Leeds and I think that everybody can see that I'm willing to work 110 percent and give everything I can to help the team win. I just want to keep getting better and better and become the best I can be and, hopefully, be a legend for the club at some point."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aaronson's hot start at Leeds has been good news for the U.S. men's national team, with the former Philadelphia Union star in the squad for upcoming friendlies against Japan and Saudi Arabia in what are the final two international matches before the World Cup.

WHAT NEXT FOR AARONSON? After the pair of friendlies, Aaronson will return to Leeds for a match against Aston Villa on October 2. The club hasn't played since September 3 after games against Nottingham Forest and Manchester United were postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.