USA vs Wales: Lineups and LIVE updates

USA face Wales in their opening fixture in Qatar

The United States Men's National Team locks horns with Wales in a crucial opening fixture for both outfits. Both the teams didn't feature in the previous edition and would like to prove themselves in Qatar.

After failing to qualify for the 2018 edition, Gregg Berhalter would be hoping to guide the United States team to glory in Qatar. The American side has not had the perfect run leading up to the World Cup but they will like to turn the tables on the grand stage.

Despite reaching the knockout stages multiple times, the USA has failed to cross the European team barrier. They have been defeated by European opposition nine times in their previous matches, a statistic they’ll like to change.

While the Wales National team is making their first appearance in a World Cup after a drought of 64 years. But coming into Qatar, the Welsh outfit would be dependent on their talismanic forward Gareth Bale to guide them to silverware.

The Dragons were impeccable in their World Cup qualifiers and they would know a win in their first encounter would give them an advantage in a difficult group.

USA vs Wales probable lineups

USA XI (4-3-3): Turner; Dest, Zimmerman, Long, A Robinson; Adams, McKennie, Aaronson; Reyna, Ferreira, Pulisic

Wales XI (5-2-3): Hennessey; C Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, B Davies, N Williams; Ampadu, Ramsey; Bale, Moore, James

USA vs Wales LIVE updates

USA and Wales's next World Cup fixtures

United States faces England next on the 25th of November while Rob Page's side will battle it out with Iran on the 25th of November.