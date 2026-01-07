How to buy Uruguay World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, fixtures, prices & more

Miami can expect Uruguay to bring the party atmosphere in the summer. With both of La Celeste’s opening World Cup group games being staged at the Hard Rock Stadium, the blue and white draped fans will descend on ‘America’s Playground’ in their droves.

Uruguay may have finished 2025 with a worrying 5-1 friendly loss to the United States, but can they rediscover their touch when it matters most? You could be there to find out.

Let GOAL take you through all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats and how much they cost.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

104 matches will be played over 34 days across North America. For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams and be jointly hosted by three nations.

The host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are as follows:

Canada: Toronto and Vancouver

Toronto and Vancouver Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey

Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle

What is Uruguay's World Cup 2026 group schedule?

Date Fixture (K.O time local) Venue Tickets Monday, June 15 Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia (6pm) Hard Rock Stadium (Miami) Tickets Sunday, June 21 Uruguay vs Cape Verde (6pm) Hard Rock Stadium (Miami) Tickets Friday, June 26 Uruguay vs Spain (6pm) Estadio Akron (Guadalajara) Tickets

Despite having the striking talents of Luis Suarez and Darwin Nunez in their line-up, Uruguay struggled to find their shooting boots in Qatar 2022. They opened with a frustrating goalless draw with South Korea and suffered a 2-0 reverse against Portugal following that. The blue and white hoards were able to celebrate a 2-0 win over Ghana in their team’s final group game, but it proved too little too late and they failed to progress as a result of scoring less goals than South Korea.

Uruguay will face Asian opponents in their World Cup opener for a second successive tournament. This time around it’s Saudi Arabia, who they also met during the group stage of the 2018 World Cup. A first half strike from Luis Suarez was all that separated the sides eight years ago. The Saudis famously reached the knockout stages in their debut World Cup tournament (USA ’94), but they’ve not progressed from the group phase in five appearances since then.

Second up for Bielsa’s boys, it’s World Cup newcomers Cape Verde. The Blue Sharks are the second-smallest nation to reach the World Cup and the Atlantic Ocean islanders did it in style by securing top spot in their qualifying group ahead of African footballing heavyweights, such as Cameroon.

Uruguay’s toughest group assignment, vs Spain, comes last. Both sides will be hoping that they’ve already punched their ticket for the knockouts before they meet on Mexican soil though. Previous head-to-head match-ups don’t make for pretty reading for Uruguay fans. In ten meetings between the sides, stretching from 1950-2013, Uruguay are yet to chalk up a win against Spain, losing five times and drawing on the other five occasions.

What to expect from Uruguay in the World Cup 2026?

Uruguay will be keen to pick up as many points as possible from those Miami games, as they round off their group campaign with a huge encounter against the 2010 World Cup winners and 4-time European champions, Spain, in Guadalajara, Mexico. It’s a mouthwatering match-up and looks to be one of the most eagerly anticipated clashes of the group stage. Read on further to check out all the various World Cup ticket options available to you.

La Celeste has a long and illustrious World Cup history. They staged and won the first-ever tournament in 1930 and would reign supreme for a second time 20 years later when the event returned to South America (Brazil 1950). Despite reaching the semis three times since (1954, 1970 & 2010), that 1950 success would be the last time Uruguay featured in a World Cup final.

Under the experienced club and national team coach, Marcelo Bielsa, Uruguay will be hoping for a deep run in North America. They disappointingly bowed out after the group phase in Qatar 2022, and they will want to avoid consecutive early exits for the first time.

How to buy Uruguay World Cup 2026 tickets?

Supporters have several opportunities to purchase tickets for matches involving Uruguay, via the FIFA website, between now and the big kick-off in June.

While various sales phases have already taken place, such as the ‘Visa Presale Draw’ (September) and the ‘Early Ticket Draw’ (October), there are a couple more to come, as shown below:

Random Selection Draw

With the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw completed and the group matches now known, the next phase of ticket sales is due to get underway from December 11 and run through until January 13.

During this phase, fans will be able to submit applications for specific matches. Tickets are sold at a fixed price and successful applicants will be notified if they’ve have won tickets in February.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

Closer to the tournament (Spring 2026), fans will be able to purchase any remaining tickets on a first-come, first-served basis.

FIFA hasn’t said how many tickets will be released or for which games, but you can expect limited availability and quick sellouts.

To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

Secondary Marketplaces

Nearer the time, and if tickets sell out (which they are likely to), fans can also take to the secondary marketplace on websites like StubHub, where fan-to-fan resale will be available with fluctuating prices.

Where to buy Uruguay World Cup 2026 tickets?

The primary and most reliable place to secure seats for Uruguay matches is the official FIFA ticketing portal, where all World Cup tickets are first released.

Fans must register for a FIFA ID to participate in the various sales phases, which include early presales, random-selection draws, and later first-come, first-served releases.

Beyond initial releases, FIFA also operates its own official Resale and Exchange Marketplace. This is the only FIFA-approved platform for fans looking to resell or purchase already sold-out tickets.

Availability on the resale platform is often limited and sporadic, especially as matches approach, but it remains the safest option for purchasing tickets outside the primary sales phases. For fans in Mexico, a dedicated Exchange Marketplace (Mercado de Intercambio) handles local resale transactions under the same official safeguards.

For those who miss out on FIFA’s official windows or need tickets for specific dates or cities, secondary ticketing websites like StubHub or Ticombo will also list World Cup tickets. These platforms offer more flexibility, but generally at significantly higher prices due to demand-driven resale markets.

Fans considering third-party marketplaces should proceed cautiously, as unofficial resellers carry risks related to authenticity, transfer validity, and inflated pricing. It’s important to rely only on reputable platforms with strong buyer guarantees and clear refund policies.

Uruguay World Cup 2026 tickets: How much do they cost?

Match tickets for Uruguay's FIFA World Cup 2026 group matches are split into the following categories:

Category 1: The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier.

The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier. Category 2: Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas.

Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas. Category 3: Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2.

Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2. Category 4: The most affordable, located in the upper tier outside the other categories.

Prices are likely to fluctuate throughout the various ticket release/sales phases. Estimates are shown below:

Stage Ticket price range Group Stage (excl. host nations) $60 - $620 Group Stage (US, Canada & Mexico matches) $75 - $2,735 Round of 32 $105 - $750 Round of 16 $170 - $980 Quarter-finals $275 - $1,775 Semi-finals $420 - $3,295 Final $2,030 - $7,875

How to get Uruguay World Cup 2026 hospitality tickets

You can experience the best of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with complete hospitality packages for Uruguay matches featuring premium tickets, food & beverage, and beyond, which are available across all three host nations.

Packages are available as follows:

Single Match

Group Stage: Any 1 non-host nation team match (no CAN, MEX, USA)

Round of 32/Round of 16/Bronze Final: Any 1 match

Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $1,400 USD / per person

Venue Series

Watch every match at the venue of your choice.

Includes 4-9 matches, depending on venue

All match days and stages are eligible

Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $8,275 USD / per person

Follow My Team

See your team in action at every early-stage match, regardless of location.

All 3 Group-Stage matches and 1 Round-of-32 match

All match days and locations are eligible

Follow My Team is not available at this time for host nation teams (Canada, Mexico, U.S.)

Hospitality options: FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $6,750 USD / per person

Private Suites and Platinum Access are also available for corporate or VIP groups looking for the most exclusive options.

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

Back in June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States). Check out those cities and the stadiums that will be used as venues below: