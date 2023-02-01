Union Berlin offer hilarious reply after being savagely mocked by Bundesliga rivals for Isco transfer fail

Union Berlin had the last laugh in a Twitter exchange about their failed transfer for Isco, having a dig at RB Leipzig for their lack of history.

Isco saw January move collapse

Leipzig pounce on social media

Union issue cutting response

WHAT HAPPENED? RB Leipzig had a cheeky dig at Union Berlin after the club saw their high-profile transfer for former Real Madrid midfielder Isco fall through. But Union then responded with a cutting comment of their own, mocking Leipzig for their lack of history.

WHAT THEY SAID: After Union posted a picture of their latest squad, notably without the Spanish playmaker, RB Leipzig replied in jest: "Isco?"

But Union had the last laugh with a savage response: "Tradition?"

The tweet has since taken off, with more than 40 thousand likes.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Isco, who saw his last contract at Sevilla torn up after just four months, completed a medical at Union on deadline day, but his agent tried to change the terms, according to the club.

GOAL can confirm that the two sides disagreed over the payment structure and that Isco was disappointed that he didn't have a guarantee from the club that he would be able to play in the Europa League.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR UNION BERLIN? The club are making an unexpected title charge, and are just one point behind Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich. They will hope to stay in the title race over the coming months.