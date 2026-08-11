With the first-leg results in the books, the second-leg matchups on March 18 and 19 will determine which eight teams remain on the road to the final in Istanbul.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of the UEFA Europa League drama. Let GOAL guide you through where to buy tickets and what to expect.

What teams are playing in the Europa League?

The 2026/27 UEFA Europa League features 36 teams competing in a single, unified league phase format.

Twelve clubs qualified directly via domestic cup victories and high league finishes across Europe's top divisions:

England (Premier League): AFC Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Sunderland

Spain (La Liga): Celta Vigo, Real Sociedad

Germany (Bundesliga): Bayer Leverkusen, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

Italy (Serie A): AC Milan, Juventus

France (Ligue 1): Olympique Marseille, Stade Rennais

Netherlands (Eredivisie): AZ Alkmaar

The remaining 24 spots in the 36-team league phase are determined as follows:

UEFA Conference League Title Winners: Automatic entry slot into the league phase.

Qualifying & Play-off Rounds (12 Teams): Clubs progressing through the summer qualifiers - including sides like Rangers, Beşiktaş, Red Bull Salzburg, and Ferencváros.

Champions League Play-off Transfers (11 Teams): Clubs transferring into the Europa League following the final UEFA Champions League qualifying rounds.

What is the UEFA Europa League 2026/27 schedule?

The qualifying rounds for this season’s Europa League kicked off in July 2026, spanning nearly eleven months until the showpiece final in Frankfurt on May 26, 2027:

League Phase: September 16, 2026 – January 28, 2027

Knockout Phase Play-offs: February 18 & 25, 2027

Round of 16: March 11 & 18, 2027

Quarter-finals: April 8 & 15, 2027

Semi-finals: April 29 & May 6, 2027

Final: May 26, 2027 (Stadion Frankfurt, Frankfurt, Germany)

How to buy UEFA Europa League match tickets?

Aside from the UEFA Europa League final (where neutral tickets are distributed via an official UEFA ballot), tickets for individual matches are sold directly by the competing clubs.

Supporters should visit the official ticketing portal of the host club for the fixture they wish to attend. For high-profile encounters, official club membership is often required to access primary ticket drops.

When official allocations sell out, secondary marketplaces like StubHub provide fan-to-fan resale options.

How much are UEFA Europa League match tickets?

The price of UEFA Europa League tickets varies based on several factors, including the round of competition, the profile of the clubs involved, and seat location.

Primary face-value tickets for league phase fixtures typically start from €30 to €60, while high-profile knockout ties and marquee matchups command higher prices..