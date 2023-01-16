When is the Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk fight? Date, fight time, live stream & where to watch on TV

Experience the unification of the heavyweight division as Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk go head-to-head in a battle of undefeated champions

Draft contracts have officially been drawn up for the proposed fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk. The two squared up against one another in the aftermath of Fury’s 10th round TKO victory over Derek Chisora in December last year.

Any potential fight between the pair would unify the heavyweight division. Usyk currently holds the majority of belts following his successive victories over Anthony Joshua. The Ukrainian’s first victory over Joshua in September 2021 won him the WBA (Super), the WBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles. His second victory over Joshua also earned him the vacant The Ring heavyweight title, previously vacated by Fury.

Each boxer is undefeated throughout their prospective career. Usyk holds a 20-0 record - 18 of those did, however, come as a cruiserweight. Fury, meanwhile, holds a 33-0-1 record, with the only blight on his record being his draw against Deontay Wilder in December 2018.

What date will Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk be?

No official date has yet been confirmed, although Tyson Fury’s promoter Frank Warren has announced his intention to get the date penned in for March 2023.

Warren, speaking to talkSPORT, said: "I want to get the fight on in March and so will Tyson. We just want to get it on in March and that'll set them up for another big fight in the autumn."

Hopes for the fight were given an additional boost in early January with the IBF’s decision to retract their order for Usyk to face Croatia’s Filip Hrgovic.

Where to watch Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk on TV

All of Tyson Fury’s fights are exclusive to UK viewers on BT Sport Box Office, with previous bouts priced between £24.99 and £26.95.

It is not clear yet where the fight would be broadcast in the U.S.

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk live stream

BT Sport Box Office is available to watch online here. You do not need to be a BT Sport subscriber to access BT Sport Box Office.

Sky customers can also access BT Sport Box Office through their set-top box. Details on how to do so can be found at sky.com/bt-sport-box-office

