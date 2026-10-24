Tyrell Malacia slams Ruben Amorim's bomb squad treatment as Man Utd outcast reveals brutal reality of Old Trafford exit

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Tyrell Malacia has broken his silence on the brutal conclusion to his Manchester United career, detailing how he was cast into Ruben Amorim's infamous bomb squad without a single word of explanation. The Dutch defender, who now plies his trade in MLS, described the mental toll of being forced to train away from the senior setup alongside other high-profile stars.

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Amorim's ruthless Old Trafford overhaul

Malacia arrived in Manchester for £14.6 million in 2022 and enjoyed a promising debut campaign under Erik ten Hag. However, a severe knee issue sidelined the Dutchman for 18 months, completely derailing his Premier League momentum.

Following a six-month loan spell at PSV Eindhoven, the 27-year-old returned to Carrington for the 2025 pre-season targeting a fresh start. Instead, he discovered Ten Hag had been replaced by Amorim, who immediately banished him from the senior setup.

Before the season even began, United confirmed that the full-back would train in isolation. He was grouped alongside established names like Marcus Rashford, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, and Jadon Sancho as part of a ruthless cull by the Portuguese tactician.

Malacia left in the dark over Carrington exile

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Speaking to BBC Sport, Malacia admitted he remains entirely unaware of the reasoning behind his sudden demotion. The defender chose professionalism over rebellion, refusing to give the club an excuse to justify his banishment.

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"I don't know where that came from, I don't know if it was Ruben or higher up or anything, but I never said anything about it, I just kept working and doing my thing even though it was difficult sometimes training in a group of five," he explained. "At some point Marcus, Garnacho, and even Antony left. Then I stayed on my own, training with the second team, even with the under-18s and below. It's tough. It's tough mentally.

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"I could have said 'OK, I'm not coming into training'. But I thought 'that's not going to help me'. It's a reason for them to say 'this is the reason you are with them or training on your own'. I just kept my head down and did the work.

"I always stayed fit since I came back from my injury, but people didn't know that. They were like 'why is he not playing?'."

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Blocked transfer and Carrick's intervention

Amorim briefly reintegrated Malacia into his matchday squads in late November, shortly before the manager departed in the New Year. Michael Carrick then took charge as interim boss, prompting the defender to request a January transfer that was ultimately rejected due to an ongoing injury crisis.

"I had a good conversation with Michael when he came," Malacia revealed. "Obviously, I wanted to leave, then some injuries came so I couldn't leave because of the numbers in the squad. That was difficult to accept. I was like 'I'm not going to play but I'm not allowed to leave so what's the point of me staying here'. Then he explained to me.

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"At the end of the day everybody is there for themselves. I'm there for myself obviously in the first place and then obviously the team but also the manager is there for himself, he needs to save his job or do his job well."

Despite the turbulent end, he holds no ill will: "Still, I don't regret anything. I had a great time in my first season and the people who worked there and the players I met there were amazing, so, nah, I really enjoyed my time."

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A fresh start in Major League Soccer

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After finally making a cameo against Newcastle on March 5 and bidding farewell to the Old Trafford faithful against Brighton on May 24, Malacia has officially closed his Premier League chapter. He now represents FC Cincinnati in Major League Soccer.

Leaving the European spotlight behind, the Dutchman will look to rebuild his career and string together consistent appearances in the United States. Following years of injury setbacks and behind-the-scenes turmoil, his primary focus will be proving his fitness and rediscovering the form that initially earned him a move to Manchester.