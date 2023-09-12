Tyler Adams is nearing a return! USMNT captain posts pictures of sprint training as Bournemouth star steps up injury recovery

Yash Thakur
Tyler Adams-leeds-transfer(C)Getty Images
T. AdamsAFC BournemouthUnited StatesPremier League

Former Leeds United midfielder and USMNT captain, Tyler Adams, hinted at a potential return to footballing action Tuesday on social media.

  • Tyler Adams' injury recovery update
  • Injured since May
  • Positive sign towards return to pitch

WHAT HAPPENED? The U.S. men's national team midfielder provided an update on his injury situation, via his Instagram stories. The 24-year-old was seen running on the field, hinting at a potential return in near future. His post read "back soon."

Adams missed out on the September FIFA international window with the USMNT due to injury, but with him nearing a return, it's a massive plus for both club and countrty.

Tyler Adams Leeds Instagram Instagram (tyler.adams)

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Leeds midfielder damaged his hamstring in March and has since been out of action. He joined Bournemouth late in the summer transfer window after a move to West London side Chelsea collapsed, despite the American undergoing a medical with the Blues.

WHAT NEXT FOR BOURNEMOUTH? The Cherries are set to face Chelsea on 17th of September as they look to improve on their winless start to the campaign.

