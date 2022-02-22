'Pulisic just a menace' - USMNT star scores in standout performance for Chelsea in Champions League

Dan Bernstein
Getty Images

The winger netted the Blues' second goal on Tuesday as they put Lille to the sword

Chelsea star Christian Pulisic received extensive praise on social media for his standout Champions League display against Lille on Tuesday as he scored the Blues' second goal to cap a strong night.

The United States men's national team player was used as a forward by manager Thomas Tuchel rather than the wing-back role he has often been deployed in this year.

In his natural position, Pulisic has thrived against French opponents, regularly breaking at pace through the midfield before delivering a 63rd-minute goal.

Twitter reacts to Pulsic's performance

Pulisic scores second Chelsea goal

