Tuchel offers update on Rudiger contract talks as PSG & Real Madrid monitor Chelsea defender

Thomas Tuchel remains optimistic regarding Chelsea's chances of tying Antonio Rudiger to a new contract, with extension talks ongoing with the commanding Germany international defender.

Goal can confirm that the 28-year-old centre-half, who is in the final year of his current deal at Stamford Bridge, is attracting interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

They are closely monitoring a situation that could end in free agency, but those in west London are doing all they can to ensure that the Champions League winner is not allowed to slip through their net.

What has been said?

Asked for an update on Rudiger's situation ahead of a Premier League derby date with Tottenham on Sunday, Tuchel told reporters: "I hope that they find solutions, but it's not only between coaches and players, and what we wish for. And that's why it's between the club, the players and the agent at the moment.

"We hope that they find the solution and everything I can say, he plays excellent, and since a long time very consistent, on a very high level.

"I see him very calm and focused, and it's not a distraction for him. So everything is in place, and give things the time they need. Sometimes it needs a bit longer, sometimes things are very fast.

"There's no news from my side, and I think that Toni feels very, very good at Chelsea, he feels very respected by his team-mates and he feels the importance that he has in the team and in the squad. That's well deserved because he delivers, he feels the love from the supporters when he plays.

"He's in the strongest league in Europe, in a big club, so not many reasons to change that. But in the end it's between him and the club, and that's in good hands. I am calm and relaxed, whatever has to happen will happen."

Why do Chelsea want to keep Rudiger?

Tuchel has stated on a regular basis that he would like to see a fellow countryman commit to fresh terms.

That is because Rudiger has become an integral part of his plans since another managerial change was made at Chelsea back in January.

Tuchel took the reins from Frank Lampard and quickly identified Rudiger as a player that would help him to deliver on great expectations.

A man that has been in English football since the summer of 2017 is now up to 155 appearances for the Blues and has been an ever-present through six fixtures in all competitions this season.

Chelsea, who sit joint-top of the Premier League table at present with 10 points taken from four games, are also hoping that a new deal will soon be announced for Rudiger's fellow centre-half Andreas Christensen.

