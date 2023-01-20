Tuchel to Real Madrid? Former Chelsea & PSG boss is learning Spanish as he searches for next job

Former Chelsea and PSG manager Thomas Tuchel is reportedly learning Spanish, with the German manager anticipating a move to Real Madrid or Barcelona.

WHAT HAPPENED? After being sacked by Chelsea in early September, Tuchel is eyeing his next move, learning Spanish in an attempt to ready himself for a spell in La Liga. Tuchel's dream is to take charge of either Barcelona or Real Madrid, according to Sky Sports' Florian Plettenberg. He has no interest in the Tottenham job if the London club are to sack under-fire manager Antonio Conte. But Juventus could be an option if Max Allegri is let go.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tuchel has an impressive resume, with managerial stints at Dortmund, PSG and Chelsea. He was a success at the latter, leading the London club to a Champions League title within his first six months in charge. And although he never made a serious Premier League charge while at the helm, Tuchel was a fan favourite at Stamford Bridge. But the German might have to wait some time before the Real Madrid or Barcelona positions open up, as both Xavi and Carlo Ancelotti seem fairly secure in their jobs.

WHAT THEY SAID? Tuchel admitted that he hadn't made a decision on his future while on a wellness retreat in India back in November. “I haven’t made a decision yet," he said. "It is now time for me to take a break. Some clubs have been calling my manager but we agreed that he would not call me here for these past 18 days.”

WHAT NEXT FOR TUCHEL? The manager will continue his break until the right job comes up. If he wants either of his dream jobs, he might have to wait a while.