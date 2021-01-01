Tuchel has long-term future hopes at Chelsea after signing initial 18-month contract

The German manager believes he is in "the perfect place at the perfect time" after taking on a new challenge with the Premier League heavyweights

Thomas Tuchel hopes to have a long-term future at Chelsea, having been handed an 18-month contract upon his appointment as successor to Frank Lampard.

With managerial changes commonplace in west London, the Blues were wary of committing to another lengthy deal when bringing the former Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain boss into their dugout.

They have, however, secured a top-four finish in the Premier League alongside FA Cup and Champions League final places under their current coach, with a positive working relationship established.

What has been said?

"For me, yes, it feels exactly like [a club for the long-term]," Tuchel told CBS Sports. "I don’t want to hide from it and play games. It feels like I’m in the perfect place at the perfect time. I feel very, very good.

"Hopefully, it’s like this but I know we have to deliver. It’s about timing, not only about results sometimes but the chemistry, the moment, the team. Everything feels very, very good now."

The bigger picture

Tuchel has made Chelsea more consistent since picking up a baton put down by Blues legend Lampard.

His side are much more secure at the back, but efforts in the final third remain a work in progress. Chelsea have hit 33 goals under Tuchel, but had scored 47 with Lampard calling the shots.

Tuchel added on the goalscoring challenge: "It's pretty much the question every week and after every match so far. This is the story to put all our energy in to improve. It's maybe the toughest one because in the end it's about conversion.

"We create touches in the box in crucial areas, we create chances with it, we have expected goals. We lack the conversion.

"Making the players know about it and keeping them confident still is not so easy because the strikers are dependent on their success and they need to feel it. We're working on it. It's a big challenge of course."

