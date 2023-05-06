Beware of Trinity Rodman! USWNT star scores and assists for Washington Spirit in statement display before Women's World Cup

Trinity Rodman was the star of the show as she scored one and set up another as the Washington Spirit beat San Diego Wave 3-1 on Saturday.

Rodman scored and assisted in 3-1 win

Now has three goals from six games

Game on national TV

WHAT HAPPENED? The 20-year-old forward opened the scoring 55 minutes into the National Women's Soccer League clash when she ran onto a long pass using her superior speed to get to the ball before the defender before she slotted into the net. She turned provider 15 minutes later when she charged towards the visitors' box and squared it for Ashley Sanchez to double their lead.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rodman now has three goals and two assists in six NWSL appearances this season. Her display this weekend could boost her hopes of securing a starting spot in the USWNT for the Women's World Cup this summer. She could replace the injured Mallory Swanson in the XI at the tournament.

WHAT NEXT FOR RODMAN? The USWNT international will look to help her side to victory in the NWSL Challenge Cup when they take on Orlando Pride on Thursday.