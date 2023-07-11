Trent Alexander-Arnold pinpoints what Liverpool must do to close the gap on Premier League champions Man City this season

Liverpool fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold has spoken about what Liverpool need to do correctly this season to close the gap on Manchester City.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Liverpool-born defender spoke to Sky Sports in an interview closing the gap on rivals Man City and what Liverpool need to focus on and rectify. The world-class right-back reiterated that despite the Reds' relatively poor 2022/23 season, the club had several good results but lacked consistency. He explained that all the Merseyside giants needed was to be consistent throughout the season.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's consistency," said Alexander-Arnold. "Throughout the season we had good results against the big teams but we dropped points and sloppy points away from home especially, so these are the things that we've all naturally thought about that we need to correct."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having dropped below the top four in the Premier League last season, Liverpool missed out on Champions League football and will be very keen to win the Europa League and challenge for the league title once again.

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool are currently undergoing training and will begin their pre-season matches next week. Liverpool are set to face German club Karlsruher SC on July 19.