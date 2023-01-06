Tottenham vs Portsmouth: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Spurs against Portsmouth in the FA Cup on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom and India.

Tottenham will be hoping to progress into the FA Cup fourth round when they host Portsmouth at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

Antonio Conte's men registered a 4-0 win over Crystal Palace to secure fifth spot in the Premier League table last time out, but Spurs will now turn their attentions to the FA Cup as they seek to end their 15-year trophy drought.

Portsmouth are currently without a manager after the club parted ways with Danny Cowley in the aftermath of a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Charlton Athletic in League One.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India, as well as how to stream live online.

Tottenham vs Portsmouth date & kick-off time

Game: Tottenham vs Portsmouth Date: January 7, 2023 Kick-off: 7:30am ET, 12:30pm GMT, 6pm IST Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, north London

How to watch Tottenham vs Portsmouth on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live on ESPN+.

BBC Red Button will be showing the game in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming on BBC iPlayer and the BBC website.

In India, the Sony Sports Network has the FA Cup broadcasting rights, with streaming services on SonyLIV and JioTV.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A ESPN+ UK BBC Red Button BBC iPlayer/website India Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD SonyLIV, JioTV

Tottenham team news & squad

The likes of Richarlison, Lucas Moura, Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur make up Spurs long injury list, but Yves Bissouma is back from suspension.

Bryan Gil could once again start after a strong performance at Selhurst Park, with the likes of Fraser Forster, Japhet Tanganga, Pape Sarr and Djed Spence also tipped to play on Saturday.

Tottenham possible XI: Forster; Tanganga, Sanchez, Davies; Spence, Bissouma, Sarr, Sessegnon; Gil, Kane, Son

Position Players Goalkeepers Lloris, Austin, Forster Defenders Doherty, Romero, Sanchez, Royal, Dier, Tanganga, Davies, Lenglet, Spence Midfielders Hojbjerg, Sessegnon, Skipp, Perisic, Bissouma, Sarr, White Forwards Son, Kane, Gil

Portsmouth team news & squad

Marlon Pack is suspended after seeing red against Charlton, with Jay Mingi likely to replace him in midfield.

Skipper Clark Robertson is a doubt due to a hip problem, while Tottenham loanee Dane Scarlett is not able to play against his parent club.

Former Arsenal right-back Zak Swanson, meanwhile, should start against the Gunners' north London rivals.

Portsmouth possible XI: Griffiths; Swanson, Raggett, Morrison, Ogilvie; Hackett, Morrell, Mingi; Koroma, Pigott, Jacobs