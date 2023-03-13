Tottenham are reportedly readying a bid for Aston Villa’s World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Argentina starred at Qatar 2022

Lloris approaching final year at Spurs

North London giants building long-term

WHAT HAPPENED? Long-term plans between the sticks are having to be drawn up in north London as veteran French shot-stopper Hugo Lloris approaches the final 12 months of his contract. He is now 36 years of age and is being kept out of action at present by a knee injury.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tottenham are eager to ensure that they have a suitable successor to their club captain lined up, with it possible that one World Cup winner will be replaced with another. That is because TyC Sports claim that Spurs have “specific interest” in Argentina international Martinez and “may make an offer in the coming weeks”.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Martinez would be a Premier League-ready operator for Tottenham having already spent time on the books at Arsenal and Villa. He is tied to terms in the West Midlands through to 2027, but a big-money bid could be enough to free him from that agreement.

WHAT NEXT? Martinez, who starred for Argentina as they emerged victorious at Qatar 2022, has expressed a desire to compete for honours with Villa but is also said to be keen on testing himself on a Champions League stage, and he would get opportunities to compete for outings at an elite level in Europe if a move to Spurs were to be made.