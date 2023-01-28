Tottenham reach total agreement for Pedro Porro as former Man City defender flies to London for medical

Tottenham are reportedly on the verge of signing right-back Pedro Porro from Sporting CP, with a five-year contract agreed.

WHAT HAPPENED? Porro is on his way to London to undertake a medical before signing for Antonio Conte's side, according to Fabrizio Romano. His new contract is expected to run until 2023. A transfer fee has yet to be announced, however it is believed to be in the range of £40 million.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The 23-year-old was on Manchester City's books, but spent his three years at the club on loan in Spain and at Sporting, before making his move permanent last summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Conte often deploys a team with wing-backs, and Tottenham's options on the right-hand side are not quite up to scratch. Fans have become frustrated with Emerson Royal, while Conte himself has publicly criticised their other option, Matt Doherty. Porro should be an immediate upgrade and should suite Conte's system.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Spurs fans will already be familiar with Porro, after they faced the full-back twice in the Champions League this season. He has scored two goals and provided six assists in the Portuguese league so far this season and will hope to make an immediate impact in north London.

WHAT NEXT FOR PORRO? If all goes to plan, Porro could face Manchester City on his debut for the club on February 5.