Tottenham squad expecting Antonio Conte's IMMINENT departure and some players would welcome his exit after scathing rant

The Tottenham squad is reportedly convinced that Antonio Conte is on his way out of the club after his tirade at a press conference on Saturday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Conte accused his players of being "selfish" and suggested there are deep-rooted problems in the club's culture after they twice surrendered the lead to draw 3-3 with the Premier League's bottom club Southampton.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Italian's contract in north London expires at the end of the season but The Guardian reports that Spurs' players believe he could be on his way out sooner than that, with many wanting him out immediately. Doubts have been raised over whether enough members of the squad are still behind Conte, who has been strongly linked with a return to Serie A.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The weekend's explosion in front of the media was not Conte's first eye-opening criticism of Tottenham this season. The coach was not happy with the club's business in the January transfer window and has cast doubt on his future several times.

WHAT NEXT FOR SPURS? The Tottenham hierarchy have some things to consider over the international break before they take on Everton in the Premier League on April 3.