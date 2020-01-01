'New challenge, new opportunity' - Spurs prospect Sessegnon joins Hoffenheim on loan

Following injuries to Ermin Bicakcic and Konstantinos Stafylidis, the Bundesliga side have brought in the English left back for the coming season

have allowed Ryan Sessegnon to leave on a season-long loan to , with the young English player hailing his "new opportunity" in .

Sessegnon struggled to establish himself in the first team at Spurs after arriving from for a reported £25 million ($32m) in August 2019.

The 20-year-old will now look to continue his development with the side, who will also participate in the this season.

"Hoffenheim stands for the successful training and development of young players," said Sessegnon in a statement. "I hope that the move will give me match experience in one of the best professional leagues in the world and I'm looking forward to playing in Europe.

"I'm very excited to get going, this is a club that produces young players, big players in one of the most competitive leagues in the world. I can't wait to get going.

"The fans can expect a lot of energy up and down the left side, creating and scoring goals, being aggressive off the ball as well, and using my pace to hurt teams and defend as well."

Sessegnon also posted a tweet of himself holding his new blue Hoffenheim jersey with the No 17, and wrote: "New challenge, new opportunity. Very happy to be a part of the Hoffenheim squad for this season. Can’t wait to get going."

Hoffenheim director of football Alexander Rosen added: "Ryan Sessegnon is a very talented and fast winger with a strong left foot.

"After the serious injuries suffered by Ermin [Bicakcic] and Stafy [Konstantinos Stafylidis], both of whom will not be available for several months, we were looking for a high-quality addition to our squad and are very happy to have found one in Ryan."

Versatile left-sided player Sessegnon made 12 appearances in all competitions for Spurs last season, scoring once and claiming an assist.

The Englishman made his debut for first club Fulham at the age of 16 and was lauded as one of the most exciting players in the country. He became the youngest-ever played to be included in the PFA Team of the Year for the EFL Championship in 2016/17.

He signed a six-year deal when he moved to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and remains under contract with the Premier League side until 2025.