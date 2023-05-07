Spurs have confirmed that they are investigating an incident of alleged racial abuse at Son Heung-Min during their match against Crystal Palace.

Son Heung-Min was allegedly racially abused during Tottenham's Premier League clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday. A video surfaced online which appeared to show a person in the away end directing racial abuse at the forward.

The club confirmed on Sunday that they are investigating the matter with the help of the Metropolitan Police and Crystal Palace and strict action will be taken if someone is found guilty.

"We are aware of an allegation of racial abuse towards Heung-Min Son during yesterday’s match. Discrimination of any kind is abhorrent and has no place in society, our game and at our Club," read a club statement.

"We are working with Met Police and Crystal Palace to investigate and identify the individual involved. We will do everything in our powers to ensure that if found guilty, the individual will receive the strongest possible action - as was the case earlier this season when Son suffered similar racial abuse at Chelsea."

Crystal Palace also issued a statement on the incident and have threatened to ban the individual involved.

"We are aware of a video circulating online (as well as reports made directly to us) regarding an individual in the away end at Spurs yesterday, appearing to make racist gestures towards Heung-Min Son," said the Eagles.

"Evidence has been shared with the police, and when he is identified, he will face a club ban. We will not tolerate such behaviour in our club."

Tottenham Hotspur went on to clinch a 1-0 victory courtesy of Harry Kane's first-half strike to end a four-game winless run. Ryan Mason's side will return to action on May 13 when they take on Aston Villa in the Premier League.