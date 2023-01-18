Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust agree with Conte and demand 'greater clarity' about club's aspirations

Antonio Conte's demand to Tottenham's board to be more transparent with its transfer strategy has been backed by Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust.

Conte wants public explanations from board

THST echoes Conte's demands

Wants clarity about club's aspirations

WHAT HAPPENED? Conte hit out at the board after growing tired of explaining Tottenham's business decisions on his own and went on to term it as a 'bad habit'. The Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust (THST) has also joined the chorus and has demanded clarification from the board explaining their vision and strategy.

WHAT THEY SAID: In a statement, THST said: "Two weeks ago we asked the board of THFC to outline its strategy and vision. Today Antonio Conte asked for the same thing. It is clear to everyone that, for there to be a chance of success at this club, the vision and strategy of the board and manager must align. We understand the widespread discontent among Spurs fans who have loyally supported the club through the 22 years of the current ownership, years in which success on the pitch has not matched the increase in the price of watching the team.

"It is time for the club’s board to clarify its approach to achieving success on the pitch and to commit the necessary resource and support to secure that. The club cannot continue to drift from one approach to another. We urge the club to reconsider their decision not to provide answers to the key questions raised by THST, and many individual supporters, until February and to provide those answers now. It is perfectly possible to do this without compromising the Club’s commercial position. Spurs fans deserve greater clarity about the club’s aspirations.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Spurs are in fifth place in the Premier League and are five points behind Manchester United, having played a game more. The Italian manager wants further reinforcements before the January window closes after adding Richarlison, Cristian Romero, Yves Bissouma, Djed Spence, Clement Lenglet and others in the summer.

WHAT NEXT FOR CONTE? After a disappointing result in the north London derby against Arsenal, Conte would hope to return to winning ways against Manchester City at the Etihad on Thursday.