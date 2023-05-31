Tottenham talisman Harry Kane confirms he wants to 'explore' becoming NFL kicker once he retires from football

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has confirmed that he would genuinely be interested in swapping soccer for American football once he retires.

Kane Spurs' record goalscorer

Striker is a big NFL fan

Wants to try luck in American football

WHAT HAPPENED? Kane is a huge fan of the NFL and supports the New England Patriots. He has previously suggested he wants to pursue a career in American football once his soccer career is over, and he has reiterated that desire in an interview with Good Morning America.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's something I want to definitely explore," the 29-year-old said. "I know it'll be a lot of hard work, I'm not expecting to just rock up and start kicking field goals. It'll be a lot of practice. But yeah it's something I'd love to do, the NFL is something I've been following for about 10 years now, and yeah, I love it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane is Tottenham's all-time top goalscorer and is facing uncertainty surrounding his immediate future. It has been reported that both Manchester United and Bayern Munich are interested in signing him after Spurs failed to qualify for Europe, although his club are adamant they won't sell to a Premier League rival.

WHAT NEXT? Kane is currently stateside taking a well-earned break after hitting another 30 goals for a struggling Tottenham side in the Premier League in 2022-23. His future is up in the air, although he has hinted he could stay in north London once again.