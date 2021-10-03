Spurs' £22 million ($30m) summer signing will join up with Luis Enrique's group ahead of their last four meeting with Italy in midweek

Tottenham winger Bryan Gil has replaced Marcos Llorente in Spain's squad for the UEFA Nations' League finals following an injury to the Atletico Madrid star.

Luis Enrique confirmed his initial 23-man squad on Thursday, with Premier League stars David De Gea, Robert Sanchez, Cesar Azpilicueta, Sergio Reguilon, Marcos Alonso, Rodri and Ferran Torres all making the cut.

Gil has now been added to that list after the withdrawal of Llorente, who picked up a thigh problem in Atletico's 2-0 Liga victory over Barcelona on Saturday.

What has been said?

Gil joined Spurs from Sevilla in a £22 million ($30m) deal that saw Eric Lamela move the other way in July, but has yet to start a single Premier League game for the north London outfit.

Despite the 20-year-old finding regular minutes hard to come by at club level, he has been asked to step onto the senior international stage as Spain chase Nations' League glory.

"Bryan Gil is the latest in Luis Enrique's call-up for the Nations League final phase, after the Madrid footballer [Llorente] was injured in the last play of the match between Atletico de Madrid and FC Barcelona," an official statement from the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) read.

"Bryan Gil, who had been summoned by Luis De la Fuente for the U21 team, will join the team in Las Rozas tomorrow to prepare for the semi-final on Wednesday 6 against Italy at San Siro."

Atletico have also released a statement confirming that Llorente will now begin an extensive rehabilitation programme, but they have not been able to confirm how long he will be out for.

"Llorente suffers a muscle injury to the right thigh," says the club's press release. "He will undergo medical and physiotherapy treatment, as well as alternative training, and is pending response to treatment."

Gil's international record

Gil has represented Spain at every level between U16 and U23, and received his first senior call up back in March as Enrique's side began their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Article continues below

The Tottenham starlet made his debut in a 1-1 draw with Greece before appearing in five more matches for La Roja, but missed out on a place in their European Championships squad.

He will likely take up a place on the bench when Spain take on Euro 2020 winners Italy in the semi-finals of the Nations' League on Wednesday. If Enrique can mastermind a victory in that tie, his team will be rewarded with a final clash against either Belgium or France on October 10.

Further reading