Tottenham and England legend Jimmy Greaves dies aged 81

Spurs have paid tribute to their all-time record goalscorer, who was also a member of the Three Lions' 1966 World Cup winning squad

Tottenham and England legend Jimmy Greaves has passed away at the age of 81.

The former striker's death was announced on Sunday morning, and the tributes are already pouring in for one of the most iconic figures in English football history.

Greaves had spells at Chelsea, West Ham and Milan across a stellar 23-year career, but his best performances were saved for Spurs where he became the club's all-time top-scorer between 1961 and 1970.

What has been said?

Spurs confirmed the passing of a club legend in an official statement on their website: "We are extremely saddened to learn of the passing of the great Jimmy Greaves, not just Tottenham Hotspur’s record goalscorer but the finest marksman this country has ever seen.

"Jimmy passed away at home in the early hours of this morning (Sunday 19 September), aged 81. Football will not see his like again.

"We extend our sincere condolences to his wife Irene, their four children, 10 grandchildren and great-grandchildren."

We are extremely saddened to learn of the passing of the great Jimmy Greaves.



We extend our deepest sympathies to Jimmy's family and friends at this sad time.



Rest in peace, Jimmy. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 19, 2021

Greaves' legacy in football

Greaves scored 447 goals in total over the course of his club career, including 220 for Tottenham and 132 for Chelsea, winning two FA Cups and the European Cup Winners' Cup.

The prolific frontman's 41-goal haul in the First Division for Chelsea in 1960-61 remains a club record, and he also became a Serie A winner during his brief stint in Italy with Milan.

Greaves will be remembered as an England great too, as he managed 44 goals in 57 games for his country and played a part in their run to World Cup glory in 1966.

Tributes to Greaves

We are saddened to learn the news of the passing of Jimmy Greaves.



The Club sends its deepest condolences to Jimmy's family and friends. pic.twitter.com/7VbZvbffCz — West Ham United (@WestHam) September 19, 2021

Happy memories with my friend & teammate @jimmy_greaves . Condolences to Irene & family, love Cliff , Joan & all the Jones family xx pic.twitter.com/7L0FyruRr9 — Cliff Jones (@Cliff_Jones11) September 19, 2021

The first footballers name I ever heard from my teacher. "No Ian! Finish like Jimmy Greaves!"



May he rest in peace ❤️😢 https://t.co/mvz0k1VHws — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) September 19, 2021

