'You've come a long way for that' - Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou blasts German reporter after he brings 'Harry Kane 9' Bayern Munich shirt to press conference

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou slammed a German reporter for bringing a Bayern Munich jersey with 'Harry Kane 9' written at the back.

WHAT HAPPENED? Postecoglou addressed the media ahead of Spurs' friendly match against Leicester in Bangkok, Thailand. At the press conference, a German reporter turned up with a Bayern Munich jersey with 'Harry Kane 9' written.

The Tottenham manager was not pleased with the gesture as he slammed the reporter while the press conference was on.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to the reporter, Postecoglou said, "Did you get a good laugh there? You've come a long way for that. Thank you."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bundesliga champions Bayern continue to remain interested in signing the English forward this summer. They have already had two offers rejected by Spurs but are reportedly preparing a third bid for Kane.

WHAT NEXT? After facing Leicester in Bangkok on July 23, Tottenham will next face Lion City Sailors in Singapore on July 26.