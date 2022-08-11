Nike and Tottenham Hotspur unveil their 2022-23 third kit

The North London club switch it up with some psychedelic action

We've been waiting for Spurs to reveal their new 2022-23 third kit, and it's a beauty. Similar to last year's third kit release, this goes for a bold all-over print, and already has fans buzzing to see Antonio Conte's team hammering the opposition 5-0 at White Hart Lane looking very fresh indeed.

The wavey print does all the talking. The third shirt's striking turquoise lets the mystic navy graphics dominate, finished with a simple black border on the collar and cuffs. Inspired by Tottenham's ever-evolving DNA and the fan-favourite Nike TN trainer, the graphics are a nod to the strong relationship between the club and brand, solidifying Spurs as one of the most fashion-forward clubs in London.

Tottenham Hotspur FC

For the first time ever in the club's history, the women's team will debut the striking new third kit during this Sunday's opening game of The Women's Cup against Club America in Louisville, Kentucky. A notable first and another step in the right direction for women's football.

Tottenham Hotspur 2022-23 third kit price & how to buy

We independently choose all products featured on our site. We may earn a commission when you purchase something through the links provided.

The Tottenham 2022-23 third kit collection is available to buy right now from the Spurs Shop and Nike. Here's a closer look at all the items available:

Tottenham Hotspur 2022-23 Stadium Third Shirt - Men's

Nike

Get it from Nike for £74.95

Tottenham Hotspur 2022-23 Stadium Third Shirt - Women's

Nike

Get it from Nike for £74.95

Tottenham Hotspur 2022-23 Stadium Third Shirt - Youth

Nike

Get it from Nike for £59.95