Too easy for Inter! Nerazzurri thrash error-ridden AC Milan to capture seventh Super Cup

Inter scored twice within 20 minutes and added a third with 15 remaining to breeze past toothless crosstown rivals AC Milan in the Italian Super Cup.

Dimarco, Dzeko, Lautaro with the goals

Inter win second straight Milan derby

Second Super Cup win in a row

TELL ME MORE: Despite having less possession throughout, Inter mostly controlled the game. They rendered AC Milan's attack toothless while creating copious opportunities on the break in a 3-0 rout.

They made their mark on the game early. Inter carved the Rossoneri open inside 10 minutes, with Federico Dimarco finishing a flowing counterattack to give his side a 1-0 lead. Edin Dzeko added a second shortly after, cutting inside a sliding Sandro Tonali before finding the bottom corner.

Milan pushed to get back into the game, but never carved out a clear chance. And they were made to pay, as Inter hit on the counter for their third, with Lautaro Martinez finishing exquisitely from close range after evading Fikayo Tomori.

Inter simply saw out the game from there, winning their first ever final over AC Milan, and setting themselves up for what could be a special few months.

THE MVP: When Inter signed Robin Gosens a year ago, Federico Dimarco wasn't supposed to be a fixture in the XI. But the wing-back has excelled this season, and was at his best today. He surged down the left wing with regularity, pushing Davide Calabria far back into his own half. He was rewarded for his efforts, too, scoring the opener with a wonderful finish before dragging Calabria out of position to give Dzeko space for the second.

THE BIG LOSER: Milan have struggled defensively all season, and while he's not the only one to blame, Tomori has been far short of his promising best. He had a truly forgettable showing on Wednesday evening in Riyadh, pushed around by Dzeko before being outrun by Lautaro. He was poor throughout, but allowing Lautaro to roll him and go through on goal for Inter's third proved to be the final blow to Milan's chances.

Tomori is still just 25, and there are better days to come. But this was a woeful showing.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? The teams now turn their attention to Serie A. AC Milan have a tricky contest against fifth-place Lazio, while Inter take on mid table Empoli.

Both sides also have Champions League knockout football to look forward to next month.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐