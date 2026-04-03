Tonal’s agent confirms reports linking him with top Premier League clubs

Pepe Rizzo, the agent of Italian international Sandro Tonali, the Newcastle United star, has confirmed that there is significant interest from top Premier League clubs in signing his client in the coming period.

Recent reports have suggested that Tonali is on the radar of Arsenal and both Manchester clubs ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

In comments highlighted by the "Football Italia" network, Rizzo expressed his deep gratitude to Newcastle United and their fans for the tremendous support they have shown the Italian star, whilst confirming that the Premier League’s top clubs are monitoring the player.

Rizzo said: “Tonali is a champion, first and foremost as a person, and consequently on the pitch as well. The idea was to take Sandro to a high level, which was an interesting prospect, and it proved to be a successful move even after what happened later (the suspension for betting). Newcastle’s fans and the club have treated Sandro incredibly well and supported him every time.”

In response to a question about whether Tonali is now a target for clubs aiming to win the Premier League title, the agent replied: “Exactly, that was the aim, and it’s only natural that he’s on their radar; he’s performing extremely well.”

Rizzo added: “That was the aim and the vision when we made the decision to move to Newcastle, for Sandro to become an exceptional player and the most valuable Italian player.”

Tonali joined Newcastle from Milan in the summer of 2023 in a deal worth over €70 million.

At international level, the Italian midfielder scored one goal and set up another in the Azzurri’s 2-0 victory over Northern Ireland in the World Cup play-off semi-final last week.

However, Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup finals for the third consecutive time, after losing the play-off final on penalties to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Tonali has scored three goals and provided seven assists in 47 appearances for Newcastle across all competitions this season.

It is worth noting that the Italian star’s current contract at St James’ Park runs until June 2028.



Read also: Newcastle’s swift response to Tonali’s move to Arsenal