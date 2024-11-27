Everything you need to know about the Manchester City documentary on their historic 2023-24 season.

Take a trip down memory lane to the incredible 2023-24 season, when Manchester City won their fourth consecutive Premier League title - a record for an English men's football club - in an all-new documentary that reveals all. If you're a City fan, it's not to be missed.

The stunning new feature-length film documents the key moments that played out that season, with cameras showcasing the incredible teamwork needed to take City over the line for another historic moment that will always be a part of the club's legacy.

You'll see the inside story of new signings like Jeremy Doku, Josko Gvardiol, Mateo Kovacic and Matheus Nunes, City's Club World Cup victory, Kevin De Bruyne's remarkable comeback from injury, and so much more.

Getty Images

Fans will also get to hear exclusive interviews from manager Pepe Guardiola, Ballon d'Or winner Rodri and Captain Kyle Walker, so you can get an honest look at their thoughts and feelings during the rollercoaster season.

If you like the sound of all that, GOAL breaks down how you can watch another outstanding CityStudios Film for an inside behind-the-scenes look at what's happening on the pitch and beyond.

How to watch Together: 4-In-A-Row

Getty Images

You can now watch Together: 4-In-A-Row exclusively on City+. It's a subscription-based platform that will give you access to exclusive Man City content on-demand across many digital platforms, including your phone, TV, tablet and web.

Fans can purchase an annual subscription for just £34.99 a year or choose to pay £4.99 a month with an option to cancel anytime. If you're a Man City season ticket holder or Official Cityzens member, you save by subscribing for £30 a year.

Fans can save £10 on annual subscriptions with the code TOGETHER4.

Watch the Together: 4-In-A-Row Trailer

Watch the inspiring trailer below to get a sense of what you can expect in the full film.