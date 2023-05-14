Todd Boehly has accepted he made a mistake in sacking Thomas Tuchel as Chelsea boss and hiring Graham Potter

- Tuchel fired after just seven games
- Chelsea have slipped to 11th in the league
- Boehly said to have admitted his mistakes
WHAT HAPPENED? Tuchel was sacked just seven games into the season and replaced with Potter who himself only last seven months. According to The Daily Mail, the Chelsea hierarchy have since internally admitted they may have made a mistake in dismissing Tuchel so quickly and think perhaps they should have given him the season to allow for a more orderly transition.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is believed that Tuchel and Boehly's personalities clashed regularly, with the German coach not overly fond of his involvement in transfers having previously had a close relationship with Petr Cech, who left in the summer following the dismissal of Marina Granovskaia.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Tuchel said the meeting where he was dismissed was very sort and only lasted "three to five minutes." He has since taken over Bayern Munich and leads the race for the Bundesliga title, whilst Chelsea sit 11th in the Premier League with no prospect of European football.
WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The club are on the verge of appointing Mauricio Pochettino to take over in the summer as Boehly looks to get his project off the ground.