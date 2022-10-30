'I feel a bit tired!' - Man Utd hero De Gea relieved after 'massive win' over West Ham

David De Gea admitted he was exhausted after an intense end to Man United's match against West Ham which saw him produce a number of fine saves.

WHAT HAPPENED? David De Gea was Manchester United's hero against West Ham after the Spaniard produced a number of fine saves late on to secure his side all three points. The 31-year-old flew to his left to pluck Declan Rice's shot out of the top corner with virtually the last kick of the game, causing the United players to surround him in jubilation on the final whistle.

WHAT THEY SAID: On his last-minute heroics, De Gea told Sky Sports: "I feel a bit tired. People think goalies don't get tired but we were suffering at the end. We controlled the game good but it was tough at the end.

"[It's] a massive win for us," he continued. "If we want to be in the top places we have to win games like this. I am here to make the saves and help the team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United's victory takes them back above Chelsea into fifth, who dropped points on Saturday with a 4-1 defeat to Brighton. Ten Hag's side are now just one point off Newcastle in fourth with a game in hand. For De Gea, his performance is the perfect response to reportedly missing out on Luis Enrique's 55-man preliminary Spain squad for the World Cup.

WHAT NEXT FOR DE GEA? De Gea and Man United travel to Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday needing to win by two clear goals to finish top of Group E. Ten Hag's side then go to Aston Villa on Sunday in Unai Emery's first match in charge.