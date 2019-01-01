Timothy Weah joins Celtic on loan from PSG

A big prospect for American soccer joins a Hoops side that must see off a title push from a resurgent Rangers side led by Steven Gerrard

Celtic have announced the six-month loan signing of Timothy Weah from Paris Saint-Germain.

The highly rated son of football legend George Weah has scored two goals in six first-team appearances for the Ligue 1 champions and becomes the Bhoys' second loan signing of the January transfer window following the arrival of West Bromwich Albion winger Oliver Burke.

The New York-born forward, just 18 years old, started the 2018-19 season with a bang, filling in for Neymar and Kylian Mbappe after their World Cup exertions, but has found playing time difficult to come by following the pair's re-entry into the starting XI.

Despite scoring a goal for every 72 minutes he’s been on the pitch this season, Weah has enjoyed far more playing time with the United States Men's National Team,

In a statement released on Celtic's official website, manager Brendan Rodgers said: “Timothy’s a young talent who is full international player. He has a long career ahead of him but he has those natural attributes in terms of his pace and technique. He’s hungry too.

✍🇺🇸 #WelcomeWeah#CelticFC are delighted to announce that @ussoccer_mnt forward, Timothy Weah has joined the club on loan from Paris Saint-Germain until the end of this season. 🍀



➡️ https://t.co/UODQqSXjWq pic.twitter.com/GEb8QqkwVI — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) January 7, 2019

“He’s been in the PSG squad and featured for them in pre-season. With the quality of players they have, it’s difficult for him to get in and get any game-time. They wanted him to go out on loan and saw Celtic as a great possibility.

“He has really good qualities technically, and tactically is always improving his game. Physically he’s very good, very fast and is a strong player. He’ll add competition to the squad.”

The signing of Weah will provide a big lift for Hoops fans, who saw their side go level on points - albiet with a game in hand - with Glasgow rivals Rangers after their most recent Old Firm meeting.

The win was seen as a turning point for the Gers, who had spent years clawing their way back up the Scottish league system following administration problems.

Rangers' recent signing of Jermain Defoe on an 18-month loan from Bournemouth and the prospect of Steven Davis' return to Ibrox means Weah's arrival goes some way to matching their eternal rivals' clever movement in the January window.