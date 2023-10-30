USMNT sweating on Tim Weah’s fitness ahead of Nations League matches after Juventus confirm midfielder set for spell out with thigh injury

Juventus have announced that USMNT star Timothy Weah has sustained a thigh injury and is out of action.

Weah has sustained thigh injury

Underwent tests on Monday

Featured in Juventus' starting XI against Hellas Verona

WHAT HAPPENED? The 23-year-old US international featured in Juventus' starting lineup against Hellas Verona on Saturday during their Serie A clash. After the first 45 minutes, Massimiliano Allegri was forced to substitute Weah as he could no longer continue due to a thigh injury that he sustained in the first half.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Now the Bianconeri have confirmed that the winger underwent tests at the club's medical facility on Monday where it was found that he suffered the injury on the semitendinosus of his right thigh. The injury means that the USMNT midfielder is now facing a battle to be fit for the Stars and Stripes' Nations League double header against Trinidad and Tobago next month. The winners of the tie will progress to the semi-finals.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "Following the muscle problem reported during the match against Hellas Verona on Saturday evening, Timothy Weah underwent instrumental tests at J|Medical late this morning which highlighted a low-grade lesion of the semitendinosus of the right thigh. The footballer has already started the rehabilitation process aimed at resuming competitive activity," read a club statement.

WHAT NEXT? Weah is now set for a spell on the sidelines and is expected to miss Juventus' next two games against Fiorentina and Cagliari. It remains to be seen if he will be fit for the USMNT's fixtures in the international break.