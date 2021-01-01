Tielemans offers Leicester future hint as new contract for midfielder is mooted

The highly-rated Belgium international midfielder claims to be “really having fun” with the Foxes, with fresh terms said to be in the offing

Youri Tielemans has seen a new contract mooted at Leicester and the 23-year-old has suggested that he is ready to commit to fresh terms as he is “really having fun” at the King Power Stadium.

The Belgium international midfielder joined the Foxes on an initial loan deal from Monaco in January 2019, with a £35 million ($49m) permanent transfer pushed through in the following summer window.

Considerable value has been found in that agreement, as Tielemans has thrived on a Premier League stage, and he sees no reason to be considering another move despite rumours linking him with leading sides across Europe.

What has been said?

Tielemans has told RTBF: “When I arrived at Leicester, it was very fast, very good.

“The team was playing well. We were complementing each other well.

“That explains why today it's going really well and I'm really having fun. I feel very comfortable in the team. They welcomed me with open arms. It’s comfortable and it shows on the pitch.”

The classy playmaker added on his experiences in England: “I have developed as a Premier League player.

“You have to be physically strong, know how to play fast and be intense in duels. I think that's the aspect that I’ve developed the most here.

“And I want to develop myself further. I want to learn more than what I have already learned during this young career, to improve myself in all aspects, be it mentally, technically, physically.”

Tielemans’ record at Leicester

Having been a regular from the moment that he arrived in the East Midlands, Tielemans has taken in 96 appearances for Leicester.

Across those he has managed 15 goals and 18 assists, with a prominent role taken up within Brendan Rodgers’ plans.

The Foxes boss has admitted that he is hoping to see a new deal signed soon, with improved terms being lined up.

Tielemans is already tied to Leicester through to 2023, but has shown himself to be deserving of a new deal.

He has helped the Foxes back into the Premier League’s top four this season, while major silverware remains up for grabs as Rodgers’ side ready themselves for an FA Cup quarter-final clash with Manchester United on Sunday.

