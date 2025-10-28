How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Sacramento Kings NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Oklahoma City Thunder (4-0) look to keep their perfect start intact when they welcome the Sacramento Kings (1-2) to Paycom Center on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET.

Sacramento has stumbled out of the gate, losing two of its first three contests and searching for consistency after a disappointing 127-120 home loss to a shorthanded Lakers squad on Sunday. The Kings showed flashes of offensive rhythm but struggled to close out late, something they’ll need to clean up quickly against a hot Thunder team.

On the other hand, Oklahoma City remains unbeaten to start the season and will try to extend its winning streak to five after grinding out a 101-94 road win over the Mavericks on Monday night. The reigning champs continue to look sharp on both ends of the floor, using their depth and defense to stay ahead of the pack in the early going.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Sacramento Kings NBA game, plus plenty more.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Sacramento Kings: Date and tip-off time

The Thunder will face off against the Kings in an exciting NBA game on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Date Tuesday, October 28, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT Venue Paycom Center Location Oklahoma City, Oklahoma



How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Sacramento Kings on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Thunder and the Kings live on NBCSCA, FDSN OK and Fubo (in-market).

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Oklahoma City Thunder team news

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been rolling offensively, averaging 121 points per game on 45.5% shooting while holding their opponents to 113.3 points and just 42% from the field. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been nearly unstoppable, averaging a blistering 40 points and 5 assists per night, with Chet Holmgren contributing 24.7 points and 10 rebounds as a dominant presence inside. Rookie Ajay Mitchell has emerged as another scoring threat in double figures, and Aaron Wiggins has been active on the glass with 5 rebounds per outing.

The Thunder haven’t shot particularly well from deep (27.9%), but they’ve been excellent at the foul line, converting 86.1% of their free throws. They’ve also controlled the boards, pulling down 50.8 rebounds per game while holding opponents to just 32.5% shooting from three-point territory.

Sacramento Kings team news

Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings are putting up 114 points per game while shooting 47.5% from the floor, but they’ve also been giving up 117 points on 46.7% shooting to opponents. Zach LaVine has been on fire early, averaging 31 points and 2.7 rebounds, while DeMar DeRozan has chipped in 19 points and 5 boards per contest. Malik Monk continues to provide a spark off the bench as the team’s third double-digit scorer, and Dennis Schroder has added 2.7 rebounds per game.

From long range, Sacramento has been efficient, knocking down 41.4% of its three-point attempts, but free-throw shooting has been an issue at just 64.3%. On the defensive side, the Kings have limited teams to 31% from deep and are averaging 36.7 rebounds per game.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Sacramento Kings head-to-head record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 26.03.25 NBA Sacramento Kings Oklahoma City Thunder 105 - 121 02.02.25 NBA Oklahoma City Thunder Sacramento Kings 144 - 110 26.11.24 NBA Sacramento Kings Oklahoma City Thunder 109 - 130 10.04.24 NBA Oklahoma City Thunder Sacramento Kings 112 - 105 12.02.24 NBA Oklahoma City Thunder Sacramento Kings 127 - 113

More NBA news and coverage