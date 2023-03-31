Thomas Tuchel opens up on shock Chelsea exit & how meeting to sack him only lasted FIVE MINUTES

Thomas Tuchel admits that his sacking at Chelsea did come as a surprise, with the meeting relieving him of his duties lasting just five minutes.

WHAT HAPPENED? The German tactician was unceremoniously dumped by the Premier League heavyweights from Stamford Bridge in September 2022, with a slow start to the current campaign costing him his job. Tuchel had previously overseen Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup triumphs for the Blues, but no sentiment was shown when he was ushered through the exits without much hesitation.

WHAT THEY SAID: Tuchel has said of being axed by Chelsea after taking in exactly 100 games at their helm: “It was a shock. The meeting only lasted 3-5 minutes at eight in the morning. We all thought we were on the right track and had more time to build something. Now I have found a new challenge. We had a good relationship with people there (Chelsea). I still have a lot of friends at Chelsea and that's not going to change.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tuchel spent several months out of work after leaving west London but, having been linked with prominent posts across Europe, he is now back in the dugout as successor to Julian Nagelsmann at Bayern Munich. He considers that to be the perfect position for him, with the Bavaria native saying: “My family lives nearby. I drove past the Allianz Arena for my job back at FC Augsburg for years. That's why it feels very good now, I'm enjoying every day. Working so close to my home town and home state is special.”

WHAT NEXT? Tuchel’s first game in charge of Bayern is set to see him run into familiar opposition, with a crunch Der Klassiker clash with his former employers at Borussia Dortmund taking place at the Allianz Arena on Saturday. BVB currently hold a slender one-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga table.