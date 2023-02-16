Thomas Tuchel back to PSG? German has internal support to replace under-fire Christophe Galtier

Thomas Tuchel reportedly has the internal support of some Paris Saint-Germain officials to replace under-fire boss Christophe Galtier.

Galtier under fire after 3 straight losses

Tuchel among possible new managers

Higher-ups want Zidane

WHAT HAPPENED? Galtier has come under pressure at PSG after a recent string of poor results, highlighted by a 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich in the first leg of their round of 16 Champions League tie on Tuesday. Some of the high-profile figures in the PSG boardroom are beginning to doubt whether Galtier is the right man to take the club forward, and Tuchel has received some backing for a potential return to the club, according to RMC Sport. The German was sacked by PSG in December 2020 after a two-and-a-half-year stint at Parc des Princes that saw him clinch back-to-back Ligue 1 titles and guide the club to a maiden Champions League final. Tuchel went on to win the competition in his next job at Chelsea, but has been out of work since being dismissed at Stamford Bridge last September.

Tuchel isn't the only one in the running. The Emir of Qatar — one of the main decision-makers at PSG — still wants former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane for the top job, despite the fact the Frenchman has turned down previous approaches from the club. Galtier will reportedly be given until March 8 to turn things around - which is when their second leg against Bayern at Allianz Arena is scheduled to take place.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG have endured a poor start to 2023, and have now lost three games in a row, with the likes of Neymar and Lionel Messi underperforming. They are facing another early Champions League exit and could yet be pushed all the way in their defence of the Ligue 1 title. Although PSG have suffered from a litany of injuries, Galtier has struggled to get the best out of his squad.

WHAT THEY SAID?: The PSG is, however, confident his team can stage a comeback against Bayern if he is able to field a full-strength squad in Germany.

"Obviously there is a disappointment but we all knew that there would be no qualification or elimination tonight," Galtier said after the game. "We will see in three weeks what state our squad will be in, if we will have recovered freshness and the players we are missing to play a full match at the level of the last half hour played this evening."

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? Galtier will hope PSG can get back to winning ways when they take in a trip to Lille this weekend.