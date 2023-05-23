Thiago Silva to link up with Cristiano Ronaldo? Multiple Saudi clubs interested in signing Chelsea star this summer

Chelsea's captain Thiago Silva has been approached by several unnamed Saudi clubs as his future with the Blues' is under massive speculation.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Football London, multiple clubs across Saudi Arabia have contacted Thiago Silva to make a switch to the Middle East. The Brazilian defender has been an influential cog in Chelsea's defence and the experience he holds in his ranks is second to none. Despite that several unnamed Saudi clubs are looking to talk to Silva's entourage and figure out a deal to make the transfer possible.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Silva signed a one-year contract extension in February with the London-based club, but there is still massive speculation about his future. The report suggests that Chelsea want to keep the Brazilian veteran in London but won't block a transfer if a suitable offer arrives. Furthermore, Saudi clubs offer a massive amount of money which could lure him to join Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo and other stars in Saudi.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Blues have struggled this season and with Mauricio Pochettino being handed over the charge, the Argentine would have to make some harsh calls next summer. With Silva reaching the pinnacle of his career, it's quite possible that he'll be open to hearing offers from Saudi and make a switch from the Premier League.

WHAT NEXT FOR SILVA? With the report suggesting that the Blues would be open to letting Silva, the decision completely lies in the hands of the 38-year-old. Silva is currently focused on helping the Blues reconstruct for next season and also figuring out if he's in Pochettino's future plans.